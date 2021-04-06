WASHINGTON (CBS/AP) — President Joe Biden is set to announce Tuesday that he is shaving about two weeks off his May 1 deadline for states to make all adults eligible for coronavirus vaccines. Following the announcement, Massachusetts and federal guidelines will both make vaccine appointments available for the general public on April 19.

Biden was set to make the announcement at the White House later Tuesday following a visit to a vaccination site in Virginia, a White House official said.

With states gradually expanding eligibility beyond such priority groups as older people and essential, front-line workers, the president plans to announce that every adult in the U.S. will be eligible by April 19 to be vaccinated, the official said.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss Biden’s plans before the formal announcement.

All Massachusetts residents 16 and older become eligible April 19 while the vaccine is already available to the general public in New Hampshire.

The new federal deadline of April 19 is about two weeks earlier than Biden’s original May 1 deadline.

The president had announced just last week that 90% of adults would be eligible for one of three approved vaccines by April 19, in addition to having a vaccination site within 5 miles of their home.

CNN was first to report on Biden’s planned announcement.

More residents in Massachusetts became eligible Monday for the coronavirus vaccine. People who are 55 and older, and those with one listed medical condition can make a vaccine appointment.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)