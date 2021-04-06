BOSTON (CBS) – Governor Charlie Baker will get his COVID-19 vaccination Tuesday afternoon in Boston, according to his office.
Baker, 64, will get his shot at the Hynes Convention Center mass vaccination site and will then hold a news conference updating the state’s vaccination progress. You can watch it live on CBSN Boston in the video above at 2:30 p.m.
The governor will also have a joint news conference via Zoom at 10:15 a.m. with Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont. They will announce a partnership “to reduce the cost of prescription drugs for the residents of Massachusetts and Connecticut,” according to Baker’s office.