BOSTON (CBS) — Capitol Police Officer Billy Evans will lie in honor in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Tuesday. Evans, who grew up in North Adams, Mass., was killed in the line of duty during an attack at the Capitol last Friday.

He was an 18-year veteran of Capitol Police and a father of two.

“The United States Congress joins all Americans in mourning the tragic death of one of our Capitol Police heroes, Officer Billy Evans,” said Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. “It is our hope that this tribute will be a comfort to the family of Officer Evans, particularly his children Logan and Abigail, as will the knowledge that so many Americans mourn with and pray for them at this sad time. May this tribute also be a source of comfort and an expression of gratitude to the U.S. Capitol Police Force, which has awed our nation with their courage and resilience during this devastating time.”

A ceremonial arrival will take place on Tuesday, April 13th at 10:30 a.m. on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol. A Congressional Tribute will be held at 11:00 a.m. for invited guests only, due to the pandemic. A viewing period for members of the U.S. Capitol Police begins at noon. Members of Congress are invited to attend the viewing period from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Evans was killed and another officer was injured when a blue Sedan plowed into them, hitting the deployable gate at the entrance of the Capitol. Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio said Congress “reviewing everything at this point” to make the Capitol safer.

Friends remembered Evans as the prankster of the bunch, always cracking a joke and making people in any room laugh. “He was always happy, always laughing, just that kind of person,” said Evans’ college roommate Matt Derry.

“He had a passion for law enforcement and he had a passion specifically being a police officer for the Capitol Police,” Jason LaForest, a friend and a member of North Adams City Council, told WBZ-TV.