By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — A trademark of the offseason for the Red Sox was one word: Versatility. Through five games, this year’s team is certainly living up to the billing.

When the Red Sox take the field on Tuesday night at Fenway Park against Tampa Bay’s Tyler Glasnow for their fifth game of the season, they’ll have their fifth different starting lineup of the year.

Outside of the 2-4 spots — consisting of Alex Verdugo, J.D. Martinez, and Xander Bogaerts, respectively — the rest of the lineup has been shaken up on a day-to-day basis by manager Alex Cora.

In Tuesday’s game, Christian Arroyo will be in the leadoff spot and starting at second base. Enrique Hernandez had started the first four games in the leadoff spot (twice as a second baseman, twice as a center fielder), but his .133 average and .222 OBP is likely not what Cora had in mind for that spot. Arroyo has only batted out of the leadoff spot once in his career, going 0-for-2 with two strikeouts.

“[Arroyo] put in some good at-bats in a small sample size against Glasnow last year,” Cora said of Arroyo. “So hopefully he can run into one again and give us the lead or extend the lead. He’s a good defender, so he’s good.”

Arroyo hit a two-run homer off Glasnow last September.

Elsewhere in the order, Rafael Devers is returning to the fifth spot on Tuesday, marking the fourth time he’s started in that spot. Marwin Gonzalez batted fifth on Sunday on Devers’ day off.

The bottom four spots of the lineup have been a jumble every day. Here’s how Cora’s drawn it up for each game:

April 2 vs. Baltimore:

6. Hunter Renfroe, RF

7. Marwin Gonzalez, LF

8. Christian Vazquez, C

9. Bobby Dalbec, 1B April 3 vs. Baltimore:

6. Marwin Gonzalez, 2B

7. Bobby Dalbec, 1B

8. Franchy Cordero, LF

9. Kevin Plawecki, C April 4 vs. Baltimore:

6. Hunter Renfroe, RF

7. Christian Vazquez, C

8. Bobby Dalbec, 1B

9. Christian Arroyo, 2B April 5 vs. Tampa Bay:

6. Christian Vazquez, C

7. Marwin Gonzalez, 1B

8. Hunter Renfroe, RF

9. Franchy Cordero, LF April 6 vs. Tampa Bay:

6. Christian Vazquez, C

7. Marwin Gonzalez, 1B

8. Hunter Renfroe, RF

9. Franchy Cordero, LF

With the team hitting just .238 — and with most of that success coming from Martinez, Bogaerts and Vazquez — Cora’s had to do what he feels is necessary to draw up a lineup that works. And after Tuesday, Cora seemingly expects to draw up yet another lineup for the series finale on Wednesday afternoon.

“Tomorrow is a tough lefty, so we will probably make some adjustments tomorrow,” Cora said.