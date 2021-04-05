BOSTON (CBS) – For veteran WBZ-TV photographer and editor Phil Vaughn, the opening weekend of baseball season held extra special meaning this year. Even though Vaughn is a Blue Jays fan, there is no place like Fenway Park.
On July 4 of last year Vaughn, an avid runner who regularly runs the Boston Marathon, was filming Red Sox workouts as part of his shift when he suffered a major heart attack.
The Red Sox medical staff rushed in to help save Vaughn’s life.
"I was actually dead for 15 seconds. But I'm back. I actually owe my life to the Red Sox," Vaughn said. "My cardiologist said it's a miracle I survived a 'widow maker' heart attack. Only about 4-5% of people survive it. Everything worked out that day. It was amazing that I'm alive, and again I owe it to the Red Sox."
Vaughn called his first return to Fenway Park since the incident an “amazing experience.”
The WBZ photojournalist is originally from Canada so he's always been a Blue Jays fan. But after what the Red Sox staff did for him, he's glad to support the local team.
“They’re now my favorite team,” Vaughn joked. “Very lucky. Lucky to be alive, and lucky to be back at Fenway for another season.”