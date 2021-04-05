Bruins Goalie Jaroslav Halak Tests Positive For COVID-19The Boston Bruins are down another goaltender. Jaroslav Halak returned a positive test and has been put in the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, leaving Bruce Cassidy with a pair of rookie netminders for the foreseeable future.

WBZ Photographer Thanks Red Sox For Saving His Life After Suffering 'Widow Maker' Heart Attack At Fenway ParkVeteran WBZ-TV photojournalist Phil Vaughn thanks the Red Sox for saving his life after he suffered a major heart attack at Fenway Park last year.

Romeo Langford Makes Long-Awaited Return To Celtics LineupRomeo Langford made his long-awaited return to the Celtics on Sunday night and packed a lot into his 12 minutes on the floor.

Not A Very Good Opening Weekend For Boston Red SoxThe Red Sox were swept out of Fenway Park, just the second time in history that the team has started a season with three straight losses at home.

Evan Fournier Keeps His Hot Hand In Celtics Win Over HornetsEvan Fournier is in a groove, and that's great news for the Celtics offense.