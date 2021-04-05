ATTLEBORO (CBS) — Surveillance video of a car crashing into an Attleboro Hobby Lobby was released Monday. Police said a Somerville man intentionally drove into it the store and then spent some time driving around inside.
The newly released video including multiple angles of the car crashing through the entrance, driving further through the store, then backing into the glass sliding doors and some display cases before turning to drive out.READ MORE: AG Identifies Woman Found Dead After Reported Gunshots And Fire At Derry, NH Home
The incident happened back in February.READ MORE: New Boston Tourism Campaign Aims To Fight City's Racist Reputation
A building inspector determined the store was still structurally safe but the store had extensive damage.MORE NEWS: 'Historically Unheard Of' Low Rents, High Incentives For Boston Area Apartments
Police had said significant criminal charges are pending against the driver.