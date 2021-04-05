BOSTON (CBS) – Some so-called COVID-19 “long-haulers” say their symptoms have improved after getting the vaccine.
Dr. Mallika Marshall says there are anecdotal reports that persistent symptoms in patients who have had COVID-19 get better within a few weeks of getting a vaccine, including fatigue, brain fog, shortness of breath, rashes, and diarrhea.
Right now, there isn’t enough scientific evidence to say that the vaccines are, in fact, responsible for the improvements, but this will be studied more closely.
The theory is that some patients with long-haul symptoms haven’t been able to completely clear the virus and that the vaccine gives them the immune boost needed to do so.