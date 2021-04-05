BOSTON (CBS) – Air travel is up across the country and with more bags being searched, more unusual items are getting confiscated.
TSA New England showed off two that were seized during screenings at Logan Airport on Easter Sunday.
Looks like pink was in yesterday @BostonLogan. It doesn't matter what color they are, if it's not allowed in your carry-on bag our @TSA officers won't let passengers bring them on an airplane. #Travel pic.twitter.com/TSs7PtrrhF
— TSA_NewEngland (@TSA_NewEngland) April 5, 2021
One was a pink stun gun. The other was a small pink knife that’s hidden as part of a comb.
“It doesn’t matter what color they are, if it’s not allowed in your carry-on bag our officers won’t let passengers bring them on an airplane,” TSA New England tweeted.