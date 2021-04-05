Not A Very Good Opening Weekend For Boston Red SoxThe Red Sox were swept out of Fenway Park, just the second time in history that the team has started a season with three straight losses at home.

Evan Fournier Keeps His Hot Hand In Celtics Win Over HornetsEvan Fournier is in a groove, and that's great news for the Celtics offense.

Tatum's 22, 3-Pointers Lift Celtics Over Hornets, 116-86Jayson Tatum had 22 points and eight rebounds, and the Boston Celtics blew past the short-handed Charlotte Hornets 116-86 on Sunday.

Orioles' 11-3 Win Over Red Sox Sends Boston To Its 2nd 0-3 Start Ever In FenwayThe Red Sox fell to their first 0-3 start at Fenway Park since 1948.

Red Sox Fall To Orioles 4-2, Dropping 2nd Straight To Begin SeasonTwo games, two losses for the Red Sox to begin 2021.