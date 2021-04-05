BOSTON (CBS) — There will be no car inspections in Massachusetts through at least Tuesday, according to the latest update from the RMV.
Inspections have not been done since last Tuesday because of a malware attack Wednesday on its vendor Applus Technologies.
“The RMV continues to urge its vendor, Applus Technologies, to provide a timeline to resolution and confirmation of the extent of this nationwide system outage impacting citizens in need of a vehicle inspection, and the small businesses who run inspection stations in MA,” the RMV tweeted Monday.
Due to a production issue with our vendor Applus Technologies, inspection stations will be unable to inspect vehicles through Tuesday 4/6. Please visit https://t.co/gWy9D74lgY for more information. pic.twitter.com/C4FovU8nXf
— Massachusetts RMV (@MassRMV) April 5, 2021
The registry has asked local police departments to use “their discretion and to not cite those with an expired sticker” for now. According to the Boston Globe, officials believe there are between 40,000 and 50,000 cars on the road right now with an expired inspection sticker.
Drivers can get updates at mavehiclecheck.com and Mass.gov/RMV.