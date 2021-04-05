BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,912 new confirmed COVID cases and 43 additional deaths in the state on Monday after no numbers were reported on Sunday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 607,967 while the total number of deaths is 16,981.
There were 113,587 total new tests reported.
As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.36%.
There are 707 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Monday, the same number it was on Saturday.
There are an estimated 35,167 active cases in Massachusetts.