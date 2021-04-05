CONCORD, NH (CBS) – A member of the New Hampshire Governor’s Office has tested positive for COVID-19. The person has not been in the office since last Thursday.
Gov. Chris Sununu is not considered a close contact, but he will be monitored for symptoms.
The person woke up with a sore throat and minor symptoms this weekend and began quarantining. A rapid test was conducted Monday morning and it came back positive.
There is one close contact in the Governor’s Office and they are currently quarantining.