BOSTON (CBS) – A man convicted of killing a South Boston woman in 2013 after making her with withdraw money at several ATMs is asking the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court for a new trial.
A jury found Edwin Alemany guilty of kidnapping and murdering Amy Lord. On Monday, his attorney presented his appeal to the SJC, arguing that, among other things, the jury instructions and the opening and closing statements during the 2015 trial were improper.
“We had a trial that was 16 days, on 17 indictments, with hundreds, dozens of witnesses, the prejudice comes in confusing the jury,” attorney Andrew Crouch said.
There is no timetable on when the court may rule. Alemany is currently serving a life sentence in prison.