BOSTON (CBS) – Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question for Dr. Mallika, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.

Kathy writes, “My husband and I are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. How long should we wait after receiving our second dose of COVID vaccine to get the shingles vaccine?”

You should wait at least 14 days between getting your COVID-19 vaccine(s) and getting any other vaccines, including the shingles vaccine.

Jane asks, “Once we receive a vaccine, will we always have to get the booster by the same manufacturer, or will we be able to mix?”

If a booster dose is necessary down the road, it’s unclear whether it will be recommended that you get the same type of vaccine or a different one. There may be some benefit to getting a different one as a way to attack the virus on multiple fronts, and this mix and match approach is currently being studied.

A viewer writes, “I received my first Moderna vaccine on March 7th, tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, and am scheduled for the second shot on Monday. Do I need to reschedule? Does it need to be Moderna?”

You should not get your second dose until you have completed your 10-14 days of isolation and are feeling better with no fever. Even if you have to delay your second dose by a few weeks, that should be okay. Ideally, you should get Moderna for your second shot but if that’s not possible, you can probably get a different one. Good luck and feel better!

Lisa writes, “My company is having a blood drive the same day. Can I donate blood then get my COVID-19 shot a few hours later?”

Just keep in mind that you may develop fatigue after getting vaccinated so if you tend to get fatigued after donating blood, you may experience a double whammy over the following days. Otherwise, it shouldn’t be a problem.

Jane writes, “I read some information online about how some who have taken the mRNA vaccines have side effects that have lasted 3+ weeks such as heart palpitations and intense stomach pain. Have you heard of this?”

These are not typical side effects, and the vast majority of people will only experience side effects for 1-3 days if they develop side effects at all. It is also unusual for people to have side effects for weeks after vaccination and may suggest that their symptoms may be due to something else.

Sue says, “My husband and I are 76 and 75. Since the beginning of the virus, we have been wiping down groceries and other items bought in or setting them aside and not using them for up to three days. We are wondering if this protocol is still necessary.”

It is probably not necessary to continue to wipe down groceries and packages or leave them untouched for days like many of us were doing at the beginning of the pandemic. Studies have suggested that the main mode of transmission is through airborne particles. I would continue to wash your hands and use hand sanitizer after handling deliveries. But if you and your husband are now fully vaccinated, you can also feel more reassured.