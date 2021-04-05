DERRY, N.H. (CBS) – Police are investigating a suspicious death and fire in Derry, New Hampshire.
They are saying very little about the incident late Sunday night on Mt. Pleasant Street, only revealing that the victim is a woman and a man taken from the scene is being treated at a Boston hospital.
The road was closed overnight.
The scene is near an elementary and middle school but authorities don’t believe there is any threat to the public.
Mt Pleasant St is closed from Lenox to Grinnell due to an active investigation. Please seek alternate route.
— Derry Police Department (@DerryNHPolice) April 5, 2021
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.