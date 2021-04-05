BOSTON (CBS) — The 2021 B.A.A. 10K and the 2021 B.A.A. Half Marathon will be held virtually this year, the Boston Athletic Association announced Monday.
The B.A.A. 10K, which is presented by Brigham and Women's Hospital, will have virtual race dates from June 25-27. The B.A.A. Half Marathon, presented by Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund, will take place from September 17-19.
"Runners around the world can earn the signature unicorn medals and be active through the B.A.A. 10K and B.A.A. Half Marathon," B.A.A. President and CEO Tom Grilk said in Monday's release. "We look forward to continuing to engage new and experienced runners globally in the sport of running and helping people pursue active lifestyles."
Runners can register for this year’s virtual 2021 B.A.A. 10K starting at 10 a.m on Tuesday, April 6, through the B.A.A.’s online platform Athletes’ Village. Runners can create a free Athletes’ Village account prior to the registration opening. All entrants will receive a virtual B.A.A. 10K toolkit, which will have signature race elements such as a printable champion’s breaktape, mile markers and and cheer cards.
Registration dates and information for the virtual B.A.A. Half Marathon will be announced at a later date.
Both events are anticipated to return to an in-person format in 2022.