BOSTON (CBS) – Monday will be a return to in-person learning for most elementary students in Massachusetts.

With some exceptions, elementary schools across the state will begin teaching students in-person next week. The state has granted 58 school districts waivers to start at a later date.

The classroom experience will still look a little different for students. Desks will be spaced three feet apart, and lunch tables will be arranged in a way to allow for social distancing. There will also be sanitizing stations throughout schools.

“There is obviously still is risk. We are seeing, as each day goes on, more and more concerns about the mental health of students, isolation the students are experiencing. I absolutely believe it’s the right thing to do,” said Salem Superintendent of Schools Dr. Steve Zrike.

While educators have been eligible for the coronavirus vaccine, there is concern about an increase in COVID cases in schools across the state. As of last week, 1,045 in total including 801 students and 244 staff.

“I’m halfway vaccinated. I need the second dose. So that makes me feel a little bit better,” said Young Achiever School Teacher Genelle Faulkner. “But I’m more concerned about my family. You know, am I bringing things come to them? Am I interacting with people and getting them exposed?”

Some school districts like Boston and Worcester received approval to delay full in-person learning. Parents also have the option to keep their children fully remote.