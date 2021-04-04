AUGUSTA, Maine (CBS) – A hiker suffering from hypothermia and a stranded family of five adults were rescued in two separate instances in Maine on Saturday by the state’s Warden Service and Emergency Service Personnel.

The hiker, 38-year-old Christopher J. Lebel from Phippsburg, fell into water while hiking with his dog on the Appalachian trail in Township E on Saturday morning. He was unable to warm himself up after getting out of the water and became “severely hypothermic”, according to officials.

While dealing with below-freezing temperatures, along with ice and snow on the ground, Lebel texted a friend, who then called 9-1-1.

Rescue crews were able to get to Lebel by taking an ATV to get close to him. When they reached him, rescuers started a fire and gave him hot liquids and food. With assistance, he was then able to walk out of the woods to the area near the ATV at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. He did not need to go to the hospital.

“Had Lebel been unable to send a text for help, it is unlikely he would have survived the night in the woods,” said Maine Game Warden Sergeant Scott Thrasher.

In a separate instance on Saturday, a family of five from New Jersey was stranded in Weld on Tumbledown Mountain. After climbing to the top of the mountain, they were unable to locate the trail back down the mountain because of the snow and ice on the ground.

The family then called 9-1-1, and later, game wardens found the group huddled together to try and stay warm. The game wardens then started a fire to warm them up.

The family was able to hike down the mountain safely.