LAWRENCE (CBS) – A large fire that began Sunday night has engulfed multiple buildings on Sarasota Street in Lawrence.
The 5-alarm fire was reported shortly after 7 p.m. Heavy smoke and flames were seen on the street around that time.
#LawrenceNA.
Fire on Saratoga street pic.twitter.com/zZtpzxE2sF
— julissa (@jliss1979) April 4, 2021
Several area crews are now responding to the fire.
Engine 2 is en route to Lawrence for their 4 Alarm fire involving multiple buildings.
— Stoneham Fire Department (@StonehamFire) April 4, 2021
There is no word yet on how the fire started or if there are any injuries.
This is a developing story.