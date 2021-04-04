CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Lawrence Fire, Lawrence News

LAWRENCE (CBS) – A large fire that began Sunday night has engulfed multiple buildings on Sarasota Street in Lawrence.

The 5-alarm fire was reported shortly after 7 p.m. Heavy smoke and flames were seen on the street around that time.

Several area crews are now responding to the fire.

There is no word yet on how the fire started or if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story.

