Orioles' 11-3 Win Over Red Sox Sends Boston To Its 2nd 0-3 Start Ever In FenwayThe Red Sox fell to their first 0-3 start at Fenway Park since 1948.

Red Sox Fall To Orioles 4-2, Dropping 2nd Straight To Begin SeasonTwo games, two losses for the Red Sox to begin 2021.

Brad Marchand Carries Bruins' Big 2nd And Past Penguins, 7-5The Boston Bruins rebounded from a lackluster effort with a 7-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday afternoon.

Another Perfect Night By Williams Lifts Celtics Over Rockets 118-102Robert Williams had a career-high 20 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and the Boston Celtics rolled to a 118-102 win over the Houston Rockets on Friday night.

Red Sox Bats Go Cold Against John Means In Opening Day Loss To OriolesRed Sox fans had to wait an extra day for the start to the season in Boston. They'll have to wait at least one more to see the home team score a run.