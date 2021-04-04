BOSTON (CBS) — Starting Monday, more residents in Massachusetts will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine. People who are 55 and older, and those with one listed medical condition will be able to make a vaccine appointment.
On Friday, the state updated the list of eligible medical conditions to include more. Notably, Type 1 Diabetes, substance abuse, being overweight were added.READ MORE: Keller @ Large: Rep. Lynch Says Massachusetts Reopening Was 'Premature'
The full list is:READ MORE: Pickup Truck Crashes Into Telephone Pole, Then Tree In Rockland
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- Chronic lung diseases, including COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), asthma (moderate-to-severe), interstitial lung disease, cystic fibrosis, and pulmonary hypertension
- Dementia or other neurological conditions
- Diabetes (type 1 or type 2)
- Down syndrome
- Heart conditions (such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies or hypertension)
- HIV infection
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system)
- Liver disease
- Overweight and obesity
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease or thalassemia
- Smoking, current or former
- Solid organ or blood stem cell transplant
- Stroke or cerebrovascular disease, which affects blood flow to the brain
- Substance use disorder
The state is working to add the ability to edit pre-registrations for anyone who already pre-registered but now qualifies for an added medical condition. For more information about the state’s vaccine sites and pre-registration, visit vaxfinder.mass.gov.MORE NEWS: MassArt Holds Virtual Auction To Fund Student Scholarships
All residents 16 and older will be eligible on April 19.