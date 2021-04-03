HOLYOKE (CBS) – A wrong-way driver on Interstate 91 in Holyoke died after crashing into another car on Saturday afternoon.
At around noon, State Police say a 69-year-old woman from Holyoke was driving southbound on the northbound side of Route 91. She then crashed her Mercedes into a Honda Civic that was in the left northbound lane.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Honda Civic, a 25-year-old man from Springfield, was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.
Police are still investigating why the woman was driving in the wrong lane. As of Saturday night, her name has not been revealed.