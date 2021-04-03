CBSN BostonWatch Now
By Jacob Wycoff
BOSTON (CBS) — While we will certainly see some improvements this weekend compared to Friday’s chilliness, I think you’d struggle to call this weekend “mild”.

Regardless, the Easter Bunny should have no problems hopping around on Sunday.

There are a few frosty spots this morning, but the strong April sun will warm southern New England up nicely today.

As high pressure slides into place for the weekend, sunshine will be around both days. A coastal storm that stays offshore may add a few clouds Sunday afternoon, but nothing to worry about.

Rain may be hard to come by over the next week. A slight, isolated coastal shower is possible on Monday. The best widespread chance for rain will be Friday.

EASTER FORECAST 

Morning Mass: Lots of sunshine, temps in the 30s.

Midday Egg Hunt: More sun than clouds, 50-57.

Late Afternoon Dinner: Partly cloudy, 47-52

