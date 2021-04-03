BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,263 new confirmed COVID cases and 30 additional deaths in the state on Saturday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 605,055 while the total number of deaths is 16,938.
There were 116,516 total new tests reported.
As of Saturday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.44%.
There are 707 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Saturday, a decrease of two since Friday.
There are an estimated 34,157 active cases in Massachusetts.