LAWRENCE (CBS) – Lawrence Mayor Kendrys Vasquez informed residents on Saturday that law enforcement officials are investigating “malicious activity” that caused damage to the city’s technology services.
Vasquez said the city became aware of the problem early Saturday morning.
In a post on the city’s Twitter account, she wrote, “We have already aggressively begun working with law enforcement and experts to confirm the nature and the scope of the incident and to implement a mitigation and response.”
bilingual message / mensaje bilingüe pic.twitter.com/LpTfsXinTKREAD MORE: Wrong-Way Driver On I-91 In Holyoke Dies After Crashing Into Another Car
The Mayor added that officials are still trying to determine exactly where the attack came from, but she did not provide details on which systems were affected.
Vasquez did note that it is still safe to call 9-1-1 in the city.