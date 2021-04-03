SOMERVILLE (CBS) — A massive four-alarm fire in Somerville required crews from neighboring communities to help firefighters. The Malden Fire Department tweeted they are assisting, as well as the Cambridge Fire Department.
It happened on Morrison Avenue around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Plumes of smoke and flames could be seen from afar.
Fire in Somerville! pic.twitter.com/xvr6du6fqc
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as soon as more information is available.