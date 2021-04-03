CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
SOMERVILLE (CBS) — A massive four-alarm fire in Somerville required crews from neighboring communities to help firefighters. The Malden Fire Department tweeted they are assisting, as well as the Cambridge Fire Department.

It happened on Morrison Avenue around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Plumes of smoke and flames could be seen from afar.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as soon as more information is available.

