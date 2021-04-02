BOSTON (CBS) — There won’t be a traditional Easter egg roll on the South Lawn of the White House this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the Biden Administration is sending its “official wooden Easter eggs” to community health centers administering COVID vaccines all over the United States, including one in Boston.
The White House said the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center is one of the selected vaccination sites that helps underserved communities. The center received 800 commemorative Easter eggs that can be shared with front line workers, volunteers and vaccine recipients and their children or little ones they know.
Easter egg rolls have been a tradition at the White House since 1878.
The center received its eggs on Thursday, and workers put on bunny ears for the occasion.
We were thrilled to receive a supply of 2021 White House Easter eggs to share with our frontline staff and a few lucky community members who arrived for COVID-19 vaccinations today! From the White House letter: pic.twitter.com/CqWgjuJ64u
In addition to East Boston, the center has vaccine clinics in the South End, Chelsea and Revere. Click here for more information about scheduling an appointment.