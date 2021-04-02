Penguins End Long Winless Drought In Boston; Beat Bruins 4-1The surging Pittsburgh Penguins ended a long winless drought in Boston with a 4-1 victory over the Bruins on Thursday night.

How Tom Brady Inspired A New NFL Rule Change ProposalTom Brady may actually earn the distinction of inspiring a rule change in the NFL. And it'll be a common sense rule change if it is approved.

NFL To Consider Three Potential Changes To Overtime Rules ... And It's Extremely ConfusingThe NFL continues to want to tinker with overtime.

Red Sox Opening Day Roster, Lineup For Friday AnnouncedAlex Cora already had his lineup card filled out for Thursday, so he let us know a day in advance who we'll see taking the field for Friday's rescheduled opener at Fenway Park.

Could Patriots Trade Up To Draft Justin Fields? One Mocker Thinks They MightCould Bill Belichick trade up to land New England's future quarterback? One mock drafter has the Patriots swinging a deal with the Giants to draft Justin Fields at No. 11.