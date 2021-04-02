BOSTON (CBS) — There will be no car inspections in Massachusetts through Sunday, according to the RMV.
Inspections will not be done Friday, Saturday or Sunday because of a malware attack on vendor Applus Technologies’ system, which is used nationwide.
Due to a production issue with our vendor Applus Technologies, inspection stations will be unable to inspect vehicles Friday 4/2 through Sunday 4/4. Please visit https://t.co/heK9ktsdxk for more information. pic.twitter.com/h9TgvDaWTw
— Massachusetts RMV (@MassRMV) April 1, 2021
The problem started Wednesday, which was an inconvenient time as it prevented car owners from getting a new inspection sticker on the last day of the month.
“The RMV has notified law enforcement and is asking for law enforcement’s cooperation in using their discretion and to not cite those with an expired sticker who may have visited a station this week,” the agency said in a statement.
Updates will be posted at mavehiclecheck.com and Mass.gov/RMV