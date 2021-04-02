MARLBORO (CBS) – As business picks up at restaurants and entertainment venues, the demand for jobs is also on the rise. Charles Belanger is the General Manager at Evviva Trattoria. He needs workers now! “We are looking to hire people yesterday. We are looking for every position from the front of the house to the back of the house. Dishwashers, servers, line cooks and chefs,” Belanger said.

On Friday, the Bureau of Labor reported that the American economy added 916,000 jobs in the month of March. Former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, now U.S. Labor Secretary, says this is good news for families and those who work in the hospitality industry. “The hospitality industry had a pretty good day today. The numbers show that. A lot of our restaurants are starting to reopen across the country, but they are not there yet,” Walsh said.

Boston College economics Professor Bob Murphy says as restrictions loosen up the more people get vaccinated, the busier the economy will become. “We see strong gains as we move throughout the year the forecast is half a million jobs each month for the next year and if we do that, that will bring us back to where we were before the pandemic,” Murphy said.

This Saturday in Marlboro, a job fair is taking place from 10 am to 2pm. Organizers say six companies are offering 1000 job opportunities for those looking for work. Nick Bertuzzi of Apex Entertainment says folks who come to the job fair could easily walk away with job on the spot. “We are looking to hire servers, bar tenders, food runners, and supervisors. There’s a lot to do in this building and lots of positions to fill,” Bertuzzi said.

Restaurants, hotels, and entertainment venues, all hit hard by the pandemic, now stand to benefit the most. If they can just find workers to fill these positions.