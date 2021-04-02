BOSTON (CBS) — Red Sox fans had to wait an extra day for the start to the season in Boston. They’ll have to wait at least one more to see the home team score a run.
Boston’s bats were kept in check by Baltimore starter John Means on Friday, and the Orioles beat the Red Sox 3-0.READ MORE: MLB Moving All-Star Game In Response To Atlanta Voting Restrictions
Means allowed just one hit — a leadoff single in the first inning by Kiké Hernandez — in seven innings of work. Means struck out five batters without issuing a single walk.READ MORE: Dustin Pedroia Took Part In Red Sox Opening Day Ceremonies
The Red Sox didn’t get their second hit until J.D. Martinez hit a double with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. Xander Bogaerts then flew out to right field to end the game.
Nathan Eovaldi, starting in place of the injured Eduardo Rodriguez, allowed one run on four hits over 5.1 innings. He left the game in a scoreless tie in the sixth inning, but reliever Matt Andriese couldn’t get out of the inning cleanly. Eovaldi was tagged with the loss. Andriese and Josh Taylor allowed one run apiece.MORE NEWS: Lengthy Replay Review Goes Against Red Sox In First Inning Of Season
Opening Day had been scheduled for Thursday, but an overnight rain storm caused the Red Sox to push the start of the season back one day. The second game of the weekend series will be played Saturday at 1:10 p.m.