CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — Nearly 150,000 COVID vaccine appointments were scheduled in New Hampshire this week, with 42,000 of those scheduled on Friday, Gov. Chris Sununu’s Office announced Friday. Anyone 16 and older is now eligible for a vaccine there.
“The light at the end of the tunnel is well within sight. The COVID-19 vaccine is our shot to get back to normal, and we encourage all Granite Staters to do their part and sign up for an appointment today,” Sununu said in a written statement.
Nearly 17% of the New Hampshire population has been fully vaccinated. More than 450,000 first doses have been delivered.