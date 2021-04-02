BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,160 new confirmed COVID cases and 32 additional deaths in the state on Friday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 602,792 while the total number of deaths is 16,908.
There were 93,214 total new tests reported.
As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.55%.
As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.55%.
There are 705 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Friday, an increase of five since Thursday.
There are an estimated 33,424 active cases in Massachusetts.