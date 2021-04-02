Red Sox Bats Go Cold Against John Means In Opening Day Loss To OriolesRed Sox fans had to wait an extra day for the start to the season in Boston. They'll have to wait at least one more to see the home team score a run.

MLB Moving All-Star Game In Response To Atlanta Voting RestrictionsMajor League Baseball announced Friday it was moving this summer's All-Star Game from Atlanta's Truist Park, a response to Georgia enacting a new law last month restricting voting rights.

Dustin Pedroia Took Part In Red Sox Opening Day CeremoniesDustin Pedroia is enjoying life as a retired former ballplayer, but that wasn't going to keep him from lending a hand in Friday's Opening Day ceremonies at Fenway Park.

Lengthy Replay Review Goes Against Red Sox In First Inning Of SeasonOpening Day is wonderful. But then a long, boring, painful instant replay review takes place for no real reason. And we're reminded again that everything stinks.

Report: Isaiah Thomas Signing 10-Day Contract With PelicansIsaiah Thomas has found a way back to the NBA.