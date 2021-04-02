BOSTON (CBS) – Johnson & Johnson is now testing its COVID-19 vaccine on teenagers.
The company announced Friday it's testing the vaccine in a "small number" of kids ages 16 and 17. The study will then be expanded to a larger group of children as young as 12.
This trial is currently enrolling participants in Spain and the United Kingdom and will begin soon in the U.S.
Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot vaccine is currently approved for emergency use in the U.S. for anyone 18 and older.
Pfizer said on Wednesday its two-dose vaccine is 100-percent effective in kids ages 12 to 15. It's vaccine is approved for emergency use in anyone age 16 or older.
Earlier this month, Cambridge-based Moderna started a study of its coronavirus vaccine in children under the age of 12.