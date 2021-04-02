CULVER CITY, Calif. (CBS) — Another celebrity will take over as guest host on “Jeopardy!” starting Monday – and this time it’s Aaron Rogers, Super Bowl-winning quarterback for the Green Bay Packers.

Rodgers follows Dr. Mehmet Oz, Katie Couric, executive producer Mike Richards and former champion Ken Jennings as interim hosts who have filled in since game show icon Alex Trebek died.

“The voice of Alex was one of those voices of my youth,” said Rodgers, who might be the biggest “Jeopardy!” fan the NFL has ever seen. “Ninety percent of my TiVo is wrapped up in ‘Jeopardy!’ episodes.”

Rodgers won “Jeopardy!” as a contestant on a celebrity edition of the show back in 2015.

“I remember thinking this would be like a dream job,” he said. “I love trivia so much.”

While he may not be an experienced TV host like his predecessors, Rodgers said he wanted to bring “respect” in his approach to hosting.

“Alex did it with such grace and humility,” Rodgers said. “I just wanted to bring the same type of approach to let you people know I was focused, I cared about it and I loved the game. I wanted to do him justice.”

Rodgers will host from April 5 to April 16. He’ll be followed by CNN anchor/”60 Minutes” correspondent Anderson Cooper from April 19 to April 30.

Others slated to host at some point in the future include “60 Minutes” correspondent Bill Whitaker, actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik, NBC News anchor Savannah Guthrie and Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

A donation will be made to a charity of each guest host’s choice, equal to the cumulative winnings of the contestants that compete while they’re hosting. Rodgers’ charity is The North Valley Community Foundation.

“Jeopardy!” airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on WBZ-TV.