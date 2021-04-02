BOSTON (CBS) – Some say the key to international travel and getting back to normal could be a vaccine credential or passport to prove COVID-19 immunity. One woman from Winthrop told WBZ, “If it allows us to go places again and be a little safer and more comfortable with things I’m good with it.”

With the vaccine becoming more available and many states requiring a negative COVID test or quarantine for visitors, private companies and coalitions are developing programs to verify health records. The idea is to create a digital credential, a card or paper that would be used to show a person’s vaccination status.

George Annas with Boston University said, “The big problem is going to be equity, equal access to these passports for everyone.”

While the federal government says vaccination credentials would not be mandatory it is working to ensure any passport program would be free, private and safe from forgery.

But some people say they don’t want the vaccine at all. One woman told WBZ, “I don’t think we should have to prove it, and I don’t think it’s a good idea”

But showing proof of vaccine may soon be required for travel to Europe and abroad. Here in the U.S. the issue is becoming political, with some state leaders vowing to prevent credentials from being used to get into restaurants or events.

Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis says the state is not going to support the a vaccine passport.

“It’s not a simple solution, it’s a complicated problem,” Annas said. “This will solve part of it which is international travel on airplanes, but that’s about the only part. And even there we don’t know if it’s good enough for you not to spread the disease.”

Not everyone has had access to the vaccine. It appears any credential or passport is still likely months away.