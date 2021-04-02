CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – All New Hampshire residents age 16 years old and older are now eligible to receive a COVID vaccine. The expansion started Friday morning.
New Hampshire made the vaccine available to residents in its final three age groups this week.
Right now, only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for people as young as 16 so the state is ensuring all fixed vaccination sites have that vaccine available. Teens must also be with a parent or guardian to get their shots.
Governor Chris Sununu is also requiring all public schools to provide full in-person learning by Monday, April 19th. He said about 60-percent of districts are already doing that.
Visit Vaccines.nh.gov to book an appointment or call the hotline at 211.