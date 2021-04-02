BOSTON (CBS) — On Monday, residents over 55 and those with one listed medical condition will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine in Massachusetts. The state updated the list of qualifying conditions Friday.
Notably, Type 1 Diabetes is now on the list, as well as substance abuse. Overweight is also a qualifying condition, not just obesity.
The full list includes:
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- Chronic lung diseases, including COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), asthma (moderate-to-severe), interstitial lung disease, cystic fibrosis, and pulmonary hypertension
- Dementia or other neurological conditions
- Diabetes (type 1 or type 2)
- Down syndrome
- Heart conditions (such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies or hypertension)
- HIV infection
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system)
- Liver disease
- Overweight and obesity
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease or thalassemia
- Smoking, current or former
- Solid organ or blood stem cell transplant
- Stroke or cerebrovascular disease, which affects blood flow to the brain
- Substance use disorder
This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added Type 1 Diabetes to its list of high-risk conditions.
The state is working to add the ability to edit pre-registrations for anyone who already pre-registered but now qualifies for an added medical condition. For more information about the state’s vaccine sites and pre-registration, visit vaxfinder.mass.gov.