By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — On Monday, residents over 55 and those with one listed medical condition will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine in Massachusetts. The state updated the list of qualifying conditions Friday.

Notably, Type 1 Diabetes is now on the list, as well as substance abuse. Overweight is also a qualifying condition, not just obesity.

The full list includes:

  • Cancer
  • Chronic kidney disease
  • Chronic lung diseases, including COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), asthma (moderate-to-severe), interstitial lung disease, cystic fibrosis, and pulmonary hypertension
  • Dementia or other neurological conditions
  • Diabetes (type 1 or type 2)
  • Down syndrome
  • Heart conditions (such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies or hypertension)
  • HIV infection
  • Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system)
  • Liver disease
  • Overweight and obesity
  • Pregnancy
  • Sickle cell disease or thalassemia
  • Smoking, current or former
  • Solid organ or blood stem cell transplant
  • Stroke or cerebrovascular disease, which affects blood flow to the brain
  • Substance use disorder

This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added Type 1 Diabetes to its list of high-risk conditions.

The state is working to add the ability to edit pre-registrations for anyone who already pre-registered but now qualifies for an added medical condition. For more information about the state’s vaccine sites and pre-registration, visit vaxfinder.mass.gov.

