BOSTON (CBS) – Sights and sounds in and around Fenway Park that we once took for granted were extremely comforting on this Opening Day.

For the first time in a long time, thousands of people filled the streets around the park, as the Boston Red Sox faced the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

“It’s a great feeling just being around people, seeing people happy. You couldn’t have ask for a better day,” said Kenny Simons.

Friday wasn’t just about baseball. It’s about a return to tradition, a beer, a snack, and the simple pleasures that COVID-19 put on pause.

“It’s a small step toward regular. You know we still need to do that right thing, mask up, do what they need to do, but I think it’s significant that we see the world is moving at least a little toward stuff like this,” said Shawn Sandy.

The Bleacher Bar under the Green Monster is as busy as it can be under coronavirus protocols. They’re hoping business bounces back with fans in the stands.

“Baseball is back, and it’s great to see fans in the stadium, fans in the bars around the stadium. So it’s awesome,” said Taylor Heimeman.

Down the street at Fenway Johnnies opening day for them is in two weeks after their staff is vaccinated. Owner John Caron thinks this season will be a lot busier than the last one.

“It’s been a long year. We’re looking forward to having people,” Caron said.

Business owners are hoping that as the season progresses, capacity limits will continue to increase.