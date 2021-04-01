Red Sox Opening Day Roster, Lineup For Friday AnnouncedAlex Cora already had his lineup card filled out for Thursday, so he let us know a day in advance who we'll see taking the field for Friday's rescheduled opener at Fenway Park.

Could Patriots Trade Up To Draft Justin Fields? One Mocker Thinks They MightCould Bill Belichick trade up to land New England's future quarterback? One mock drafter has the Patriots swinging a deal with the Giants to draft Justin Fields at No. 11.

Danny Ainge Puts Celtics' Woes On Players: 'They Need To Want It More'For most of the season, the Celtics have looked like a team that just expects to win simply by taking the court.

An NFL Rule Change Proposal Could Allow Players To Have Much Cooler Jersey NumbersThe NFL has the chance to do something extremely cool ... and a little swaggy.

Tom Brady Tweets April Fools' Day Joke: The Montreal Expos Are Back!The quarterback -- who was drafted in the 18th round of the MLB draft in 1995 by the Montreal Expos -- said Thursday that he's starting it all back up again north of the border.