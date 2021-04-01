BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady has accomplished all there is to achieve in the sport of football. It would make sense, then, if he felt compelled to seek out competition in a new area.
That's the basis for his April Fools' Day tweet, at least. The quarterback — who was drafted in the 18th round of the MLB draft in 1995 by the Montreal Expos — said Thursday that he's starting it all back up again north of the border.
“With opening day today, excited to announce we’re bringing the Expos back to the MLB in 2022. Excited to be the first player/coach/owner in MLB history,” Brady tweeted.
And of course, it wouldn’t be a Brady joke without an appropriately Photoshopped image.
With opening day today, excited to announce we're bringing the Expos back to the MLB in 2022. Excited to be the first player/coach/owner in MLB history. pic.twitter.com/Sre5y5LUL2
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 1, 2021
The Expos, of course, ceased to exist back in 2004, due to a variety of reasons. The franchise moved to Washington, leaving Montreal without a baseball team for almost two decades now.
Montreal would probably happily welcome back an MLB team, even if it meant having a 43-year-old at catcher. Unfortunately for them, Brady’s tweet is just a harmless little April Fools’ Day joke … we think.