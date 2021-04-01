(CBS) — Need a new car seat? Target’s trade-in program is coming back soon.
Between April 5 and April 17, customers can bring their old car seats to Target and get a 20% off coupon for a new car seat, stroller or baby gear. Customers must be enrolled in Target Circle to get the coupon, which is redeemable through May 1.
Anyone turning in two car seats can redeem the coupon twice.
Target has recycled more than 1.1 million car seats since the program began five years ago. The old car seats are turned into products like pallets, plastic buckets and carpet padding.
