STOUGHTON (CBS) – Some Stoughton residents were asked to shelter in place after a shooting left a teenager wounded Thursday night. Police are searching for two suspects who are considered armed and dangerous.
Police put out a neighborhood alert after the shooting in a home on Sumner Street at about 8:45 p.m. Residents on Sumner Street, Ryan Road, Ash Street, and Cedar Street were told to shelter in place.
One of the suspects is described as a young Black male with short dreadlock style hair.
Police do not believe it was a random attack.