BOSTON (CBS) — For a second day in a row, the RMV is alerting Massachusetts drivers that car inspections are not available in the state. No inspections will take place Thursday because of a nationwide system issue with vendor Applus Technologies.
The RMV has been notified by our vehicle inspection vendor (Applus Technologies) of a Vendor production issue that will prevent vehicles from being inspected on Thursday, 4/1 . The vendor has confirmed that this is a nationwide system issue that they are working to resolve. pic.twitter.com/70CqY28Lmk
— Massachusetts RMV (@MassRMV) April 1, 2021
The problem cropped up at an inconvenient time as it prevented car owners from getting a new inspection sticker on the last day of the month.
“The RMV has notified law enforcement and is asking for law enforcement’s cooperation in using their discretion and to not cite those with an expired sticker who may have visited a station this week,” the agency said in a statement.
Updates will be posted at mavehiclecheck.com