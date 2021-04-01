BOSTON (CBS) — Alex Cora was ready to get his second stint as Red Sox manager underway Thursday. Alas, Mother Nature had other plans and Opening Day at Fenway Park will now take place on Friday.
But Cora already had his lineup card filled out for Thursday, so why not share it with reporters? When the Red Sox do finally open the 2021 season against the Orioles, here's the lineup that Cora will trot out:
1. Kiké Hernandez, 2B
2. Alex Verdugo, CF,
3. J.D. Martinez, DH
4. Xander Bogaerts, SS
5. Rafael Devers, 3B
6. Hunter Renfroe, RF
7. Marwin Gonzalez, LF
8. Christian Vazquez, C
9. Bobby Dalbec, 1B
– Nathan Eovaldi, SP
Cora still had a chat with reporters on Thursday morning despite the game being washed away. The Sox skipper said that 24-year-old righty Tanner Houck will get the start on Saturday against Baltimore. And with Baltimore righty Matt Harvey on the bump Saturday, Cora will have Franchy Cordero starting in left field over Gonzalez.
Cora also gave a quick update on Eduardo Rodriguez, who is starting the season on the 10-day injured list with left elbow inflammation (retroactive to March 29). E-Rod will throw a simulated game at Boston’s alternate site on Saturday, and the team hopes to have him back sometime next week.
Here is Boston's official Opening Day roster for the 2021 season:
Pitchers (14): Matt Andriese, Matt Barnes, Austin Brice, Nathan Eovaldi, Darwinzon Hernandez, Tanner Houck, Adam Ottavino, Martín Pérez, Nick Pivetta, Garrett Richards, Hirokazu Sawamura, Josh Taylor, Phillips Valdez, Garrett Whitlock
Catchers (2): Kevin Plawecki, Christian Vázquez
Infielders (4): Christian Arroyo, Xander Bogaerts, Bobby Dalbec, Rafael Devers
Outfielders (4): Franchy Cordero, J.D. Martinez, Hunter Renfroe, Alex Verdugo
Infielder/Outfielders (2): Marwin Gonzalez, Kiké Hernández
Along with Rodriguez, pitchers Ryan Brasier and Chris Sale are starting the season on the IL.