BOSTON (CBS) – With Easter right around the corner, MSPCA-Angell is hoping to find new homes for 32 rabbits that were recently surrendered to the organization.
The animals were given to the MSPCA on Monday after the person who previously owned them was unable to provide their basic care.
While living in a Lawrence home, the rabbits were housed in conditions deemed “unsanitary”, according to the MPSCA. The Lawrence Police Department has now opened an investigation into the rabbits’ previous home.
The animals are being distributed to the MSPCA's adoption centers in Methuen, Boston, and Centerville. The rabbits are New Zealand and Dutch mixes, and it include a mother who is nursing eight babies.
Along with the rabbits, seven chickens were surrendered to the MSPCA. The chickens will live with 24 other homeless chickens at Nevins Farm in Methuen before they are allowed to be placed into new homes.
Nevins Farm Director Meaghan O’Leary hopes the rabbits can be adopted soon.
"This is a large surrender for us and has doubled our rabbit population in just one day," O'Leary said. "My message to anyone considering a new pet is that now is the time to visit one of our adoption centers to bring home a new best friend."
Anyone interested in adopting the rabbits can fill out an online adoption inquiry here.