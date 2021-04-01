BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts is not expecting any delay in the shipment of Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines, after a report stated millions of doses were ruined.
According to the report in The New York Times, workers at a plant in Baltimore that helps manufacture the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine accidentally mixed up some of the ingredients, spoiling up to 15 million potential doses. The Times story said vaccines currently in use and those being delivered next week were produced in the Netherlands and are not impacted.
Massachusetts is scheduled to receive more than 100,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson's single-shot vaccine next week.
“At this time, the Administration has not received any notice of delay in shipment of J&J vaccine to the Commonwealth from the federal government,” Kate Reilly, a spokesperson for the state’s COVID-19 Command Center, said in a statement.
“This news does not impact current appointments or allocations for any sites statewide and we remain prepared to work collaboratively with the federal government to avoid any disruption in vaccine shipments.”MORE NEWS: COVID Vaccine Doses Still Being Wasted In Massachusetts
The mix-up will delay the FDA’s authorization of the Emergent Biosolutions plant in Baltimore. Johnson & Johnson said they’re working with the site to improve operations and quality and will still be able to safely deliver 24 million single-shot doses through April.