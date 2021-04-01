BOSTON (CBS) – Governor Charlie Baker will provide an update on COVID vaccinations in Massachusetts following a tour of a vaccine site in Chelsea on Thursday.
You can watch it live at 12 p.m. on CBSN Boston in the video above.READ MORE: RMV: Vehicle Inspections Still Not Available In Massachusetts
Baker will be joined by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Sec. of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, Chelsea City Manager Thomas Ambrosino, East Boston Neighborhood Health Center President and CEO Manny Lopes, and La Colaborativa Executive Director Gladys Vega.READ MORE: Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Issue Not Expected To Delay Large Shipment To Massachusetts
The tour and press conference will take place at La Colaborativa headquarters in Chelsea.MORE NEWS: Coronavirus In Massachusetts: Today's Developments
Visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to find out when you’re eligible and to book an appointment or call the hotline at 211.