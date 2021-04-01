CHELSEA (CBS) – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker urged residents Thursday to use COVID precautions if they are celebrating Easter or Passover this weekend.
"We know these holidays are very important to people, and they're a very significant opportunity for folks to gather with family and friends," Baker said at a news conference in Chelsea. "These celebrations, in many respects, really do need to look a little different this year than they have in past years."
Baker said if families are celebrating, they should try to keep the festivities limited to their immediate household.
He encouraged people to wear masks, maintain social distancing, and avoid sharing food or drinks.
"And if you do have a small celebration, and the weather holds, consider holding it outside. If you can't celebrate outside, crack open the windows to make sure that there's ventilation flow," Baker said.
The governor said even cracking the window a little bit makes a big difference.