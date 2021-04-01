BOSTON (CBS) – The number of communities in Massachusetts considered high risk for coronavirus infections has increased for the third week in a row. As of Thursday, the number of towns in the high-risk red category is 55, up from 32 last week.
CHECK: Town By Town Coronavirus Data
State health officials categorize cities and towns as red, green, yellow or grey based on the daily rate of COVID-19 cases.
As of Thursday, the following communities are considered high risk:
Abington, Adams, Athol, Ayer, Barnstable, Blackstone, Brewster, Brockton, Canton, Carver, Chicopee, Dennis, Dracut, Everett, Fall River, Framingham, Freetown, Granby, Halifax, Hampden, Hanson, Harwich, Lakeville, Lawrence, Lowell, Ludlow, Lynn, Mansfield, Mashpee, Methuen, Milford, Monson, Nantucket, New Bedford, North Attleboro, Orange, Palmer, Peabody, Pembroke, Plainville, Plymouth, Raynham, Sandwich, Saugus, Seekonk, Southborough, Springfield, Sutton, Templeton, Tyngsborough, Ware, West Boylston, West Bridgewater, Williamstown, Yarmouth.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,455 new confirmed COVID cases in the state on Thursday.