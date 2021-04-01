BROCKTON (CBS) – Brockton has once again been labeled as a high-risk community for coronavirus, and people are frustrated.

A steady stream of people got vaccines in Brockton on Thursday, but while it’s heartening to see, it’s small comfort for Connie Medeiros.

Just weeks ago, she lost her husband and father to COVID. It happened just days apart.

“It’s just a nightmare,” said Connie Medeiros. “I still don’t accept it. I just feel like he’s still in the hospital. I feel like my dad is still in the hospital. I just can’t explain it.”

The vaccines are here, and people are getting immunized. Still, despite the best efforts of city officials, Brockton is one of 55 communities in Massachusetts now labeled as high risk. That is up from 32 from the previous week.

“It’s disheartening, but we need to continue to be vigilant and diligent,” said Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan. “Don’t get complacent, wear the masks, social distance. If you’re eligible, get that vaccine.”

“I don’t know how people can think it’s the flu,” said Medeiros.

Her husband, Kane Medeiros, was 43 years old, strong and healthy. Yet COVID got him. Now, Connie worries about her four-year-old son.

“The variants are still out there. And you don’t know. It makes me nervous and now my son only has one parent. It makes me nervous about that,” said Connie. “It’s not fair.”