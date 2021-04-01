BOSTON (CBS) — Looking to grab a bite on-the-go in Boston? The city released its 2021 food truck schedule and map on Thursday.
Boston held a food truck lottery in March and 30 food trucks are ready to serve customers across the city.
The food trucks include Across The Border, Bacon Truck, Baja Taco, Bibim Box, Bon Me Foods, Chicken & Rice Guys, Clyde’s Cupcakes, Dining Car, Just Wingin’ It, Moyzilla, Northeast Of The Border, Papa Grande, Papi’s Stuffed Sopapillas, Pennypackers, Stoked Pizza, Tacos Don Beto, Tea Station, Trolley Dogs, Vaz & Mac Tex-Mex and Whoopie Wagon.
Boston waived public site fees for food trucks this year, citing the hardships of the COVID pandemic.
“We must continue our commitment to supporting Boston’s small businesses, and I’m thrilled to be announcing these additional supports for small businesses across our neighborhoods,” acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey said in a statement. “By leveraging our public space, businesses like retail stores, restaurants, and food trucks can thrive and create more vibrancy in our neighborhoods for our residents.”
Click here to see the food truck map.