BOSTON (CBS) — Opening Day in Boston will have to wait.
The Red Sox’ Opening Day game vs. the Orioles has been postponed due to rain. It will be made up on Friday at 2:10 p.m.
“The decision to postpone our first game of the season was not made lightly,” Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy said. “The built-in off day was created for just this purpose and tomorrow’s forecast for sunshine also factored into our decision. We have been eager to have fans back at Fenway Park for the first time in 18 months and look forward to welcoming everyone back tomorrow under brighter and drier conditions.”
For the 4,500 or so fans who had tickets for Thursday’s game, those tickets will be honored on Friday. Pregame ceremonies will begin at 1:40 p.m.
As Kennedy noted, the team had a built-in off day on Friday to account for potential weather on Opening Day. The rain on Thursday is expected to stop before the 2 p.m. scheduled first pitch, but the team opted to push the game to Friday, when the forecast calls for clear skies and no precipitation.
The Red Sox’ opening series will continue over the weekend with games against Baltimore on Saturday and Sunday.